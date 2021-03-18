Amazon ‘last-mile’ distribution warehouse poised to come to Chamblee

The City Council rezoned 24 acres of property off Catalina Drive, which is north of Peachtree-DeKalb Airport, to make way for a “last-mile” distribution center, according to the pitch by developer Seven Oaks Company, LLC. The 103,000-square foot facility will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It will be the last stop for thousands of packages before home delivery in the metro Atlanta area.

Seven Oaks, which is based in Cobb County, said the warehouse will include nine tractor-trailer delivery bays and nearly 500 parking spots for Amazon delivery vans. Kathy Zickert, an attorney representing Seven Oaks, said in February the facility will employ approximately 135 full-time employees and 150 van drivers.