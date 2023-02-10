Developer sought to breathe life into MARTA’s Garnett Station

Eloisa Klementich, the president and CEO of Invest Atlanta, said in a news release that downtown Atlanta needs more housing and reasons for people to want to live and gather in the area.

“If we look at downtowns across the nation, many are experiencing a reawakening by building stronger, more resilient urban communities, and Atlanta is doing the same,” Klementich said. “This RFP is not only a good opportunity for increased affordable housing, but it will also support an equitable, vibrant and inclusive urban community that Atlantans deserve.”

The RFP does not list how many below-market-rate units are expected as part of the development. Generally, mixed-income housing includes a certain percentage of units reserved for tenants who make less than the area median income.

RFPs must be submitted by the end of March. More information is available at investatlanta.com/about-us/invest-atlanta-rfps.