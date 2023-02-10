Developer sought to breathe life into MARTA’s Garnett Station

City officials are searching for a developer to transform MARTA’s Garnett Station in south Downtown Atlanta into a gathering place with new housing options.
Invest Atlanta has issued a request for proposals (RFP) on behalf of the city to find a company to redevelop land adjacent to the station, located near the intersection of Forsyth and Peachtree streets. The project site is roughly 1 acre and includes a parking lot at 184 Forsyth Street and a former pedestrian plaza.
The project pitch must center on “creative public spaces” and mixed-income housing, with the goal of revitalizing the area and matching nearby developments. They must also include details on how the developer will improve pedestrian connectivity between the train station and surrounding surface streets.
The station is near the South Downtown adaptive reuse project by Newport, which is transforming several blocks in a long-neglected part of the city. The German real estate investment firm is transforming dozens of century-old buildings into restaurants, retail, office and artist spaces. In addition, the company recently announced its first residential project for the area, which will include 650 apartments.
Eloisa Klementich, the president and CEO of Invest Atlanta, said in a news release that downtown Atlanta needs more housing and reasons for people to want to live and gather in the area.
“If we look at downtowns across the nation, many are experiencing a reawakening by building stronger, more resilient urban communities, and Atlanta is doing the same,” Klementich said. “This RFP is not only a good opportunity for increased affordable housing, but it will also support an equitable, vibrant and inclusive urban community that Atlantans deserve.”
The RFP does not list how many below-market-rate units are expected as part of the development. Generally, mixed-income housing includes a certain percentage of units reserved for tenants who make less than the area median income.
RFPs must be submitted by the end of March. More information is available at investatlanta.com/about-us/invest-atlanta-rfps.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com