X
Dark Mode Toggle

Developer sought to breathe life into MARTA’s Garnett Station

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
City says redevelopment should incorporate housing and public spaces

City officials are searching for a developer to transform MARTA’s Garnett Station in south Downtown Atlanta into a gathering place with new housing options.

Invest Atlanta has issued a request for proposals (RFP) on behalf of the city to find a company to redevelop land adjacent to the station, located near the intersection of Forsyth and Peachtree streets. The project site is roughly 1 acre and includes a parking lot at 184 Forsyth Street and a former pedestrian plaza.

The project pitch must center on “creative public spaces” and mixed-income housing, with the goal of revitalizing the area and matching nearby developments. They must also include details on how the developer will improve pedestrian connectivity between the train station and surrounding surface streets.

The station is near the South Downtown adaptive reuse project by Newport, which is transforming several blocks in a long-neglected part of the city. The German real estate investment firm is transforming dozens of century-old buildings into restaurants, retail, office and artist spaces. In addition, the company recently announced its first residential project for the area, which will include 650 apartments.

Eloisa Klementich, the president and CEO of Invest Atlanta, said in a news release that downtown Atlanta needs more housing and reasons for people to want to live and gather in the area.

“If we look at downtowns across the nation, many are experiencing a reawakening by building stronger, more resilient urban communities, and Atlanta is doing the same,” Klementich said. “This RFP is not only a good opportunity for increased affordable housing, but it will also support an equitable, vibrant and inclusive urban community that Atlantans deserve.”

ExploreWorld Cup sets deadline for developers to bring new life downtown

The RFP does not list how many below-market-rate units are expected as part of the development. Generally, mixed-income housing includes a certain percentage of units reserved for tenants who make less than the area median income.

RFPs must be submitted by the end of March. More information is available at investatlanta.com/about-us/invest-atlanta-rfps.

ExploreMARTA seeks developer to turn Arts Center station into mixed-use hub

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Potential Fulton charges put Trump in tough political spot10h ago

Credit: Screengrab

Johnny Hunt returns to preaching despite sexual abuse allegation
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Texas and Oklahoma pay big to join the one big league
6h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video

The Jolt: Gun law linked to Music Midtown cancelation unlikely to change
9h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video

The Jolt: Gun law linked to Music Midtown cancelation unlikely to change
9h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

City of Atlanta reports record high budget surplus
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

State, local leaders react to antisemitic flyers
47m ago
Westside Lead Superfund site to get new EPA funds to speed up cleanup
2h ago
Johnny Hunt returns to preaching despite sexual abuse allegation
3h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
23h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top