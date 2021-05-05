Driver shot multiple times while making food delivery in SW Atlanta

A delivery driver sought help at a southwest Atlanta fire station early Wednesday after he was shot multiple times while dropping off food.
The 43-year-old man had just arrived at his delivery location when he was shot to his back and hip, Atlanta police said. According to Channel 2 Action News, the victim is a contractor with DoorDash.
He drove to the nearest fire station on Campbellton Road for help. Firefighters were already working on the man when police responded shortly after 3 a.m.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was driving while delivering food for his employer,” the police department said in a statement. “When the victim arrived at his designated location, he suddenly heard several gunshots towards his vehicle.”
It was unclear if he was the intended target of the gunfire. The delivery driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, where he met with investigators Wednesday morning.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, according to police.
