DeKalb’s COVID-19 memorial honors dead, pleads for continued caution

During his speech, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said county government is working to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Sandra Elizabeth Ford, DeKalb’s District Health Director, urged residents to remain vigilant.

“Please continue to wear your masks, use your gloves, practice social distancing and avoid large crowds," she said. "Also, wash your hands like you’ve never washed your hands before.”

As of Monday, DeKalb had recorded nearly 18,700 positive cases of the coronavirus, according to data from Emory University. The state is approaching 300,000 cases and has surpassed 6,800 deaths.

The memorial’s program also featured two news segments about COVID-19 victims.

One was a a Channel 2 Action News report where Andre White Jr. spoke about losing both of his parents to the virus. The other was an 11Alive report about the death of a George McKibben, a Clayton County math teacher who was celebrated as one of the county’s first Black teachers in 1967.

Explore Retired Clayton teacher McKibben a pioneer remembered for his kindness

The video of the event is available on Mereda Johnson’s Facebook page.

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter