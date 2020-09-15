DeKalb County school board leery of quick return to in-person classes

But for that to happen, COVID-19 numbers in DeKalb County must fall below 100 infections a day for 14 consecutive days. If the number goes higher at any point during that time, the district will start its day count over.

That left some board members thinking the county’s timetable is unrealistic.

“We’re not going back 'til January,” board member Stan Jasper said in reference to the criteria.

DeKalb becomes the latest district in metro Atlanta to create a plan under which school systems could inch toward a return to in-person classes. School systems in Henry, Clayton, Cobb, Gwinnett and other counties are hoping that the slowing COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia means it may be safe to allow some face-to-face education in local schools.

DeKalb Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris told the board that because of falling COVID-19 infection rates in the county, it would have “been irresponsible for us not to create a back-to-school plan.

“We will not begin until the numbers are in that safe range,” Watson-Harris said.

DeKalb started the school year with online-only classes last month. Under the proposed plan, parents could chose for their children to continue virtual learning while other students for in-person classes.

“We are in unprecedented times,” Watson-Harris said. “Parents will still have the option of virtual instruction.”

The district laid out a number of safety measures it will undertake when students return to school. For instance, students will sit at alternating desks in classes and classrooms will be limited to 12-16 students. Students also will be assigned seats on buses to allow for social distancing.

Students also will be required to wear face masks and will pick up lunches in cafeterias and return to class to eat. In some cases, they may dine in the lunchroom.

Board members said they also want to make sure staff are protected, including custodians, bus drivers and other employees on the front lines. They noted these staff members sometimes don’t get the enough public support for their safety.

“I’m a ball of anxiety,” said board member Vickie Turner. “I don’t want to lose any lives, I just don’t.”