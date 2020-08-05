Virtual memorial to honor DeKalb’s 200+ COVID-19 victims

More than 200 people in DeKalb County have died from COVID-19. Officials plan to honor their lives during a virtual memorial this month.
The event on Monday, Aug. 24, is organized by Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson.
Titled “I Am My Brothers/Sisters Keeper: Wear A Mask,” the event will show photographs of coronavirus victims. Families who want to include their loved one in the tribute can submit the person’s name, photo, and dates of birth and death to mdjohnson@dekalbcountyga.gov by noon Friday, Aug. 21.
“We must honor those who have lost their life to this terrible virus, while encouraging others in our community to protect one another by wearing a mask,” Davis Johnson said in a statement.
The county will release more information about how to watch the event in the upcoming weeks.