DeKalb to reopen applications for pandemic rental assistance after cyberattack

“We cannot compensate or provide assistance to every single renter and every single landlord who needs it,” Thurmond said, citing an estimated $50 million in back rent and unpaid fees across the county. “But (what) we have decided to do is triage those needs and ensure that the people who are most at risk of being evicted are first in line to receive the support.”

Clerk of Court R. Javoyne Hicks, who oversees the program, said anyone who applied previously should check next Monday to see whether their name or case number is shown in the county’s online system. If not, they need to reapply.

“We have doubled our staff as of last week so that we can be prepared to handle your applications and to process them more efficiently and effectively,” she said. Thurmond added they hired and trained an additional 32 staff members to assist with the program.

Hicks said applicants will need to include several documents, including their lease agreement, a wage statement, a verification of wages and verification of the debt. To seek utility assistance, the unpaid utility bills will also need to be provided. For those without Internet access, officials at the DeKalb County Courthouse, located at 556 North McDonough Street, can assist in filling out an application.

The county’s administration of this program, which is funded by a federal grant, has come into question by activists, renters and even some county officials. District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry called for the TLAC program to be “reset or scrapped altogether,” adding the money should be redirected toward local nonprofits that helped administer funds from previous federal stimulus packages.

A county spokesman previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that DeKalb has allocated more than $11 million to local nonprofits during previous rounds of federal relief. Thurmond said Monday the county hopes to receive another $9 million from the federal government in the next two weeks to help further boost the program.

For more information, visit dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp, email renthelp@dekalbcountyga.gov or call 404-371-3201.