DeKalb teen arrested, accused of racing on Downtown Connector

Last week, Atlanta police arrested four people and cited 168 others over a three-day crackdown. The agency said it conducted 135 traffic stops and impounded nine cars that were used in drag racing events on surface streets and major highways.

“It’s a hazard, it’s a dangerous activity and they had no right to close the freeway,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Michael O’Connor told Channel 2 Action News.

In October, Atlanta officials said those arrested on charges related to street racing within city limits would no longer automatically be eligible for bond.

Previously, those accused of blocking traffic and doing doughnuts could immediately bond out of jail, which police said did little to deter people from taking part in the events. Offenders must now wait 24 to 48 hours after their arrest before they can appear before a judge receive a bond. Judges can also put special conditions on that bond.

“The Atlanta Police Department reminds everyone that we are aggressively monitoring and pursuing those who engage in street racing,” the department said Saturday. “We will employ our resources to cite and/or arrest those involved in this illegal, dangerous, and disruptive activity.”

Avery said investigators are still reviewing photos and videos from last weekend and working to identify others involved.

