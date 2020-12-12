DeKalb teen arrested, accused of racing on Downtown Connector

A DeKalb County teenager accused of taking part in an illegal street racing event on the Downtown Connector last weekend was arrested Saturday after being identified by Atlanta police.
Officers were called to the interstate about 1 a.m. Dec. 6 after receiving several complaints of drivers blocking the roadway so they could do doughnuts and “lay drag,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.
Investigators identified 18-year-old Christian Acosta-Romero as one of the participants after reviewing surveillance cameras as well as photos and videos posted to social media, Avery said. The department’s Auto Crimes Unit arrested the teen at his Doraville home and charged him with participating in street racing.
He is among hundreds of people arrested in recent months as city officials continue efforts to curb illegal street racing across Atlanta.
The events, which are usually organized on social media, have grown in popularity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent weeks, countless videos have been posted showing vehicles stopping traffic, including on local interstates, and doing doughnuts while hundreds of spectators look on.
Last week, Atlanta police arrested four people and cited 168 others over a three-day crackdown. The agency said it conducted 135 traffic stops and impounded nine cars that were used in drag racing events on surface streets and major highways.
“It’s a hazard, it’s a dangerous activity and they had no right to close the freeway,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Michael O’Connor told Channel 2 Action News.
In October, Atlanta officials said those arrested on charges related to street racing within city limits would no longer automatically be eligible for bond.
Previously, those accused of blocking traffic and doing doughnuts could immediately bond out of jail, which police said did little to deter people from taking part in the events. Offenders must now wait 24 to 48 hours after their arrest before they can appear before a judge receive a bond. Judges can also put special conditions on that bond.
“The Atlanta Police Department reminds everyone that we are aggressively monitoring and pursuing those who engage in street racing,” the department said Saturday. “We will employ our resources to cite and/or arrest those involved in this illegal, dangerous, and disruptive activity.”
Avery said investigators are still reviewing photos and videos from last weekend and working to identify others involved.
