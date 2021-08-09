DeKalb teacher accused of arson was suspended prior to arrest

Antonio Bailey, 23, of Snellville, was booked into the DeKalb jail Friday on multiple charges, including arson, criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, jail records show. He was released Sunday after posting bond.

Bailey is accused of starting a fire in the main office of Chapel Hill Middle School, DeKalb school officials confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The day prior to his arrest, Bailey had been placed on administrative leave.