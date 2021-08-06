DeKalb teacher arrested, charged with arson after fire at school

A DeKalb County school teacher has been arrested and faces multiple charges, including arson, related to a fire that damaged his school’s main office.
Antonio Bailey, 23, of Snellville, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Friday, online records show. He is charged with first-degree arson, second-degree criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Bailey is accused of starting a fire in the main office of Chapel Hill Middle School, the DeKalb school where he works, on Thursday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The DeKalb school district’s police department confirmed Bailey’s charges in a statement, Channel 2 reported. Police have not released further details about how Bailey was identified as a suspect or how he was located and arrested.
DeKalb officials have not released whether Bailey’s job status has changed.
