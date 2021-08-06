ajc logo
DeKalb teacher arrested, charged with arson after fire at school

Antonio Bailey, 23, a teacher at DeKalb County's Chapel Hill Middle School, has been arrested and charged with arson after school police accused him of trying to set fire to his school's main office.
Antonio Bailey, 23, a teacher at DeKalb County's Chapel Hill Middle School, has been arrested and charged with arson after school police accused him of trying to set fire to his school's main office.

A DeKalb County school teacher has been arrested and faces multiple charges, including arson, related to a fire that damaged his school’s main office.

Antonio Bailey, 23, of Snellville, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Friday, online records show. He is charged with first-degree arson, second-degree criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Bailey is accused of starting a fire in the main office of Chapel Hill Middle School, the DeKalb school where he works, on Thursday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The DeKalb school district’s police department confirmed Bailey’s charges in a statement, Channel 2 reported. Police have not released further details about how Bailey was identified as a suspect or how he was located and arrested.

DeKalb officials have not released whether Bailey’s job status has changed.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

