DeKalb paramedic injured when ambulance crashes into semi-truck

One of the paramedics riding in the cab was injured and taken to a hospital, Atlanta police said in a news release. The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Moreland and Custer avenues.

“The DeKalb ambulance was en route to a call with its lights and sirens activated when the driver of a semi-truck suddenly stopped short in front of the ambulance resulting in a rear-end collision,” police said in the release.