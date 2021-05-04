DeKalb paramedic injured when ambulance crashes into semi-truck

A DeKalb County ambulance was on its way to a call Tuesday morning when it crashed into the back of a semi-truck in southeast Atlanta, authorities said.
One of the paramedics riding in the cab was injured and taken to a hospital, Atlanta police said in a news release. The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Moreland and Custer avenues.
“The DeKalb ambulance was en route to a call with its lights and sirens activated when the driver of a semi-truck suddenly stopped short in front of the ambulance resulting in a rear-end collision,” police said in the release.
Grady EMS and the Atlanta Fire Department responded and extracted the injured paramedic from the ambulance, according to police. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with injuries to her leg.
The driver of the wrecked ambulance also suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, while the semi-truck’s driver was not injured. An investigation is ongoing, but Atlanta police said Tuesday investigators do anticipate any charges to be filed in this case.