DeKalb offers free flu shots to county’s homeless population

DeKalb will host the free flu shot event at two locations Saturday, according to a news release. The shots will be available at Decatur Cooperative Ministry at 115 Church Street from 9 to 11 a.m. and Threshold Ministry at 218 Sycamore Street from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

It’s the second free flu shot event the county has held for its homeless population since mid-November. The first took place Nov. 21, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to the county to find out how many shots were administered that day.