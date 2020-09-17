DeKalb commissioner will host town hall on flu in the age of COVID-19

Even as the coronavirus pandemic persists in Georgia, flu season is fast approaching.
In preparation of both health threats, DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will host a free town hall next week on protective measures against influenza and COVID-19. The virtual “Flu in an era of COVID-19 Town Hall” will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Cochran-Johnson, who represents Super District 7, is partnering with health care company Kaiser Permanente to put on the event, which will feature medical doctors, according to a news release. Topics will include the differences between the flu and COVID-19, how they affect each other and each virus' affect on a patient’s mental and physical health.
“COVID-19 and influenza are both respiratory illnesses that are contagious and have similar symptoms, however they are caused by different viruses and neither should be taken lightly,” Dr. Chris Griffith, who specializes in psychiatry and obesity medicine for Kaiser Permanente, said in the release.
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned Americans that cases of the flu and COVID-19 will likely begin increasing in October and could spread more quickly during the fall and winter months.
The CDC recommends that all people 6 months and older get a flu vaccination, with rare exceptions. The public health agency offers online resources for both influenza and COVID-19.
Registration for the free town hall is available at this link: https://bit.ly/3bRj4Lr.