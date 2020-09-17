DeKalb commissioner will host town hall on flu in the age of COVID-19

In preparation of both health threats, DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will host a free town hall next week on protective measures against influenza and COVID-19. The virtual “Flu in an era of COVID-19 Town Hall” will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Cochran-Johnson, who represents Super District 7, is partnering with health care company Kaiser Permanente to put on the event, which will feature medical doctors, according to a news release. Topics will include the differences between the flu and COVID-19, how they affect each other and each virus' affect on a patient’s mental and physical health.