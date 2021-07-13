DeKalb man gets life for stabbing 15-year-old sister 47 times

After the stabbings, Henderson left the complex and ran to a nearby store, where he told the clerk to call 911.

Caption A portion of a flyer for a remembrance ceremony that was held at Alpharetta High for Keaira Henderson.

“He had a knife, a big knife, a big size. He put it on the counter,” Shehab Faisal, then a store employee, told Channel 2 Action News. “He just (asked) me, ‘Can you call the cops?’ I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘There’s been an accident.’ He (was) showing me blood on his hands and T-shirt.”

The younger sister who witnessed the attack called her mother, who also called 911, investigators said. Henderson was arrested the same day and booked into the DeKalb jail, where he has been held since.

An autopsy later determined Keaira had 47 stab wounds throughout her body from front to back, along with wounds on her hands and fingers from attempting to fight off her brother, the DA’s office said.

An Alpharetta High School student, Keaira wanted to be a lawyer, her family said after her death. Friends gathered on the school’s football field to remember the teenager and released balloons in her memory.