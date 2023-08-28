DeKalb jailer pleads guilty to using excessive force

A DeKalb County jailer pleaded guilty Monday to using excessive force against inmates and was sentenced to a year in a probation detention center, according to DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston’s office.

Cesary Wilborn, 33, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated battery and three counts of violating his oath of office, charges stemming from incidents in 2016 and 2018.

Wilborn’s attorney had no immediate comment Monday.

In July 2016, Wilborn, entered Demetre Mason’s cell in the DeKalb Jail and struck him in the head several times with his hands, causing Mason to suffer a trauma-induced seizure and fall out of his top bunk, Boston said. The prosecutor added that Mason was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured jaw.

Two years later, DeKalb commissioners voted to pay $75,000 to Mason, a gang member convicted of murdering two young women. County attorneys recommended the settlement to eliminate the risk of going to trial with Mason and potentially paying more.

In 2018, Wilborn punched inmate Marcus Tolbert about 14 times after Tolbert slapped a breakfast tray out of his hands, Boston said. Wilborn was captured on video, Boston said, as he picked Tolbert up off the ground and body slammed him.