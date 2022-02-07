DeKalb inmate charged with aggravated assault dies from apparent suicide, cops say

Jaquay Smith, 21, of Stone Mountain, was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday, a DeKalb sheriff’s office spokesperson said. Jail staff and DeKalb Fire Rescue immediately began performing emergency medical services, but Smith was pronounced dead once he arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Smith was arrested without incident Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and armed robbery in a November 2021 incident, according to online records. He was being held at the jail without bond.