Inmate charged with child molestation dies of apparent suicide, DeKalb officials say

Elnan Edinson Oganda, 47, of Doraville, was found unresponsive in his cell during a security check Thursday evening, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release. Jail staff immediately began performing emergency medical procedures, but Oganda was declared dead by DeKalb Fire Rescue personnel who responded.

The sheriff’s office did not release Oganda’s cause of death and has not received the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s report, Williams said.