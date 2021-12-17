Hamburger icon
Inmate charged with child molestation dies of apparent suicide, DeKalb officials say

Elnan Edinson Oganda, 47, of Doraville, was charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy and additional charges involving a minor child, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

A man being held in the DeKalb County Jail was found dead from an apparent suicide less than a week after he was arrested on multiple charges that included aggravated child molestation, officials said.

Elnan Edinson Oganda, 47, of Doraville, was found unresponsive in his cell during a security check Thursday evening, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release. Jail staff immediately began performing emergency medical procedures, but Oganda was declared dead by DeKalb Fire Rescue personnel who responded.

The sheriff’s office did not release Oganda’s cause of death and has not received the DeKalb Medical Examiner’s report, Williams said.

Oganda was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation and sexual battery, Williams said. He was being held in the DeKalb jail without bond.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

