Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Coweta County inmate dies from self-inflicted injuries, officials say

A Coweta County inmate died after he was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday afternoon.
caption arrowCaption
A Coweta County inmate died after he was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday afternoon.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

An inmate at the Coweta County Jail is dead after he was found unconscious in his cell Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The man, whose name is not being released, was found around 1:20 p.m. suffering from what appeared to be “self-inflicted” injuries, the Coweta Sheriff’s Office said. The inmate was rushed to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he later died.

The GBI has been asked to investigate the incident, but has not provided information on it as of Sunday morning. Authorities did not say what caused the fatal injuries.

“The mission of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is to provide the highest level of law enforcement service to all citizens of Coweta County, and to create safe communities by building partnerships that work to prevent crime,” the sheriff’s office said.

ExploreInmate charged with child molestation dies of apparent suicide, DeKalb officials say

Earlier in December, a DeKalb County Jail inmate was found dead from an apparent suicide less than a week after he was arrested, DeKalb Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said at the time. Elnan Edinson Oganda was found unresponsive in his cell during a security check, she said. Jail staff performed emergency medical procedures, but Oganda died at the jail, Williams said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter mark quiet New Year’s Eve in Georgia
15h ago
Cardinal Gregory, Atlanta’s former archbishop, tests positive for COVID-19
17h ago
Man shot outside Summerhill apartment complex
19h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top