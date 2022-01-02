Coweta County inmate dies from self-inflicted injuries, officials say

An inmate at the Coweta County Jail is dead after he was found unconscious in his cell Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The man, whose name is not being released, was found around 1:20 p.m. suffering from what appeared to be “self-inflicted” injuries, the Coweta Sheriff’s Office said. The inmate was rushed to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he later died.
The GBI has been asked to investigate the incident, but has not provided information on it as of Sunday morning. Authorities did not say what caused the fatal injuries.
Earlier in December, a DeKalb County Jail inmate was found dead from an apparent suicide less than a week after he was arrested, DeKalb Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said at the time. Elnan Edinson Oganda was found unresponsive in his cell during a security check, she said. Jail staff performed emergency medical procedures, but Oganda died at the jail, Williams said.
