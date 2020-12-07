DeKalb ends seasonal flu shots at two COVID-19 testing sites

DeKalb County is no longer offering seasonal flu shots at two of its three drive-thru coronavirus testing sites amid a surge in positive cases.
The county operates three free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, which also have been offering seasonal flu vaccine as well. However, the county will no longer offer flu shots at its Doraville and Stonecrest testing sites in order to make sure it can process the surge in demand for coronavirus tests. Instead, the seasonal flu vaccines will be offered at four health centers, according to a news release by the DeKalb County Board of Health.
Starting Monday, only COVID-19 tests will be offered at the testing sites at BrandsMart USA Parking Lot at 5000 Motors Industrial Way and the Former Sam’s Club Parking Lot at 2994 Turner Hill Road. The county’s third drive-thru site, Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church at 1879 Glenwood Avenue, will continue to offer flu shots in addition to coronavirus tests.
Health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned Americans that cases of the seasonal flu and COVID-19 will likely increase during the winter months and could strain the healthcare system.
“The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine to much of the population is still months away,” DeKalb Health Director Elizabeth Ford said in the release. “I strongly encourage everyone to get a flu shot, as symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza mirror each other for several days.”
DeKalb offers standard and high-dose flu shots, which are recommended for seniors, at its health centers and drive-thru locations.
Here are the four health centers that will offer flu shots along with their hours:
• Clifton Springs Health Center from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in-clinic appointment)
• East DeKalb Health Center from 9 to 11 a.m. (drive-thru appointment) and 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in clinic)
• North DeKalb Health Center from 9 to 11 a.m. (drive-thru appointment) and 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in clinic)
• T.O. Vinson Health Center from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in clinic)
Appointments are required for in-clinic flu shots, and registration is recommended for drive-thru flu shots. Flu shots are free for Medicare recipients, children enrolled in Medicaid and are available for free through most private insurance.
Patients are asked to bring their insurance information and photo identification to receive their flu shot. The county only accepts debit and credit cards for those without insurance.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit dekalbhealth.net or call 404-294-3700, Option 2.