DeKalb ends seasonal flu shots at two COVID-19 testing sites

DeKalb offers standard and high-dose flu shots, which are recommended for seniors, at its health centers and drive-thru locations.

Here are the four health centers that will offer flu shots along with their hours:

• Clifton Springs Health Center from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in-clinic appointment)

• East DeKalb Health Center from 9 to 11 a.m. (drive-thru appointment) and 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in clinic)

• North DeKalb Health Center from 9 to 11 a.m. (drive-thru appointment) and 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in clinic)

• T.O. Vinson Health Center from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in clinic)

Appointments are required for in-clinic flu shots, and registration is recommended for drive-thru flu shots. Flu shots are free for Medicare recipients, children enrolled in Medicaid and are available for free through most private insurance.

Explore Flu shots mandatory for DeKalb employees except conscientious objectors

Patients are asked to bring their insurance information and photo identification to receive their flu shot. The county only accepts debit and credit cards for those without insurance.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit dekalbhealth.net or call 404-294-3700, Option 2.

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter