‘Definitely a role model’: Shaq reflects on Hank Aaron’s legacy

Despite being a four-time NBA champion and one of the greatest centers to ever play basketball, the 48-year-old said he was shocked to discover that Aaron knew his name when the two first met.

“Even though I’m Shaq, when I meet other superstars and they know my name it’s just an honor,” O’Neal said, “He was a great man. Very hospitable to me and my condolences go out to his family. You definitely know he contributed a lot. Because of him, guys like me knew what it would take to become great.”