Defibrillators, other items stolen from Gainesville business

About $5,000 worth of equipment, including defibrillators, was stolen Friday from a business in Gainesville, authorities said.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at Delta Ambulance in the 2300 block of Centennial Drive around 8:30 a.m. after an employee discovered the burglary upon arriving at work.
Various items had been taken, including automated external defibrillators, fuel cards, a computer and vehicle keys, officials said. AEDs are used to restore a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart.
The estimated value of the stolen property was $5,0000. Investigators have not identified any suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact investigators at 770-533-7729.