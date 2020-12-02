Defibrillators, other items stolen from Gainesville business

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at Delta Ambulance in the 2300 block of Centennial Drive around 8:30 a.m. after an employee discovered the burglary upon arriving at work.

Various items had been taken, including automated external defibrillators, fuel cards, a computer and vehicle keys, officials said. AEDs are used to restore a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart.