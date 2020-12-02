X

Defibrillators, other items stolen from Gainesville business

An employee of Delta Ambulance discovered the burglary upon arriving at work.
An employee of Delta Ambulance discovered the burglary upon arriving at work.

Credit: File Photo

Credit: File Photo

News | 49 minutes ago
By Ada Wood, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

About $5,000 worth of equipment, including defibrillators, was stolen Friday from a business in Gainesville, authorities said.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at Delta Ambulance in the 2300 block of Centennial Drive around 8:30 a.m. after an employee discovered the burglary upon arriving at work.

Various items had been taken, including automated external defibrillators, fuel cards, a computer and vehicle keys, officials said. AEDs are used to restore a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart.

The estimated value of the stolen property was $5,0000. Investigators have not identified any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact investigators at 770-533-7729.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.