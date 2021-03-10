Decatur apartment fire displaces several residents

Jason Fenimore said he was getting ready for work Wednesday morning when he heard beeping outside his apartment. At first, he thought one of his neighbors forgot to change the battery in their smoke alarm.

“I opened the door and I saw this billow of smoke at the top of the hallway come wafting down,” said Fenimore, who has lived in the building about two years.

He alerted his neighbor before heading outside and waiting for crews to arrive. Though he left his belongings behind, Fenimore said it was fortunate the fire had a relatively small impact and that no one was injured.

“It’s an old building. I think it was built in the ’60s,” he said. “As you can see, it’s probably seen better days.”

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, Morrison said. Volunteers from the American Red Cross were called in to assist the displaced residents.

