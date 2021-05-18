Deal pending for sale of Rome hospital

The sales agreement includes Redmond’s clinics, outpatient services and related businesses. The deal will mean that the property will go off of the tax rolls, because AdventHealth is a nonprofit, religious-based health system.

Earlier this month, the for-profit HCA Healthcare also said it was selling its hospitals in Snellville and Cartersville to Piedmont Healthcare, along with two facilities in Macon. That deal also will convert the hospitals to nonprofit status.