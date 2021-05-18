Deal pending for sale of Rome hospital

HCA Healthcare is selling its last hospital in northwest Georgia, Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, to AdventHealth for $635 million, pending regulatory approval.
The sales agreement includes Redmond’s clinics, outpatient services and related businesses. The deal will mean that the property will go off of the tax rolls, because AdventHealth is a nonprofit, religious-based health system.
Earlier this month, the for-profit HCA Healthcare also said it was selling its hospitals in Snellville and Cartersville to Piedmont Healthcare, along with two facilities in Macon. That deal also will convert the hospitals to nonprofit status.
Redmond, a 230-bed facility, has earned top quality ratings, including an award from the American College of Cariology for heart attack care. Florida-based AdventHealth also has hospitals in Calhoun and Chatsworth, Georgia.
The deal, expected to be finalized this fall, comes as the other Rome hospital, Floyd Medical Center, is awaiting final approval of a merger with Atrium Health. As part of that agreement, the North Carolina-based system said it plans to make capital investments of $650 million in Floyd over 11 years.
Atrium Health expanded into Georgia through a merger with Navicent Health in late 2018. It operates Atrium Health Navicent hospitals in Macon, Byron and Milledgeville.
HCA Healthcare has hospitals in Augusta, Dublin Savannah and Waycross and earlier this year said it plans to acquire a Vidalia hospital, a deal that is pending regulatory approval.