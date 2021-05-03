Piedmont Healthcare to buy four hospitals from HCA

Piedmont Healthcare has signed an agreement to buy four Georgia hospitals from HCA Healthcare for $950 million, according to an announcement Monday.
If approved by regulators, the Piedmont Healthcare system would acquire Eastside Medical Center; Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside; and Cartersville Medical Center.
HCA and Piedmont plan to close the deal on July 31, according to the announcement.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Piedmont,” said Kevin Brown, president and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare. “HCA Healthcare has instilled a high standard of care into these facilities, and we are proud that they have trusted Piedmont to continue this legacy.”
Piedmont Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 11 hospitals that had gradually expanded across the state from its flagship Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. HCA Healthcare is a for-profit chain that operates hospitals across the country.
HOSPITALS INCLUDED IN THE $950 MILLION DEAL
* Eastside Medical Center is 310-bed, two-campus system of care in Snellville. The North Campus has 229 beds supporting acute care services, including a 46-bed emergency department. The South Campus currently offers a 61-bed inpatient psychiatric center, 20-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility, and an 11-bed emergency department.
* Coliseum Health System includes two acute care hospitals in Macon: Coliseum Medical Centers with 310 beds, including a 40-bed inpatient behavioral health facility (Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health), and Coliseum Northside with 103 beds. In addition, Coliseum operates an ambulatory surgery center in Macon with three operating rooms.
* Cartersville Medical Center is a 119-bed acute care hospital in Cartersville that includes a 43-bed emergency department, with a level III trauma center.
Source: Piedmont Healthcare