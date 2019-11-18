Deadly drug-resistant superbug fungus now in 14 states, including Georgia

It reports an additional 30 probable cases, which were identified when laboratories with current cases of C. auris reviewed past microbiology records.

According to its most recent report, the breakdown of states is:

California: five confirmed, zero probable

Conncticut: one confirmed, zero probable

Florida: 24 confirmed, zero probable

Georgia: one confirmed, zero probable

Illinois: 227 confirmed, four probable

Indiana: two confirmed, zero probable

Maryland: five confirmed, zero probable

Massachusetts: eight confirmed, zero probable

New Jersey: 137 confirmed, 22 probable

New York: 388 confirmed, four probable

Oklahoma: two confirmed, zero probable

Texas: five confirmed, zero probable

Virginia: one confirmed, zero probable

The CDC said it considers C. auris a serious global health threat for three main reasons:

It is often multidrug-resistant. It can be misidentified in labs without specific technology. Misidentification may lead to inappropriate management. It has caused outbreaks in healthcare settings. For this reason, it is important to quickly identify C. auris in a hospitalized patient so that healthcare facilities can take special precautions to stop its spread.

The CDC’s map, above, shows the spread of the fungus worldwide. As of Sept. 30: