Deadly double shooting in Athens stemmed from dirt bike sale, cops say

It’s unclear what happened next, but the meet-up ended in an exchange of gunfire, authorities said. Two guns were recovered from the scene, but investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting, Gilland said. It wasn’t immediately clear if officers recovered a dirt bike from the scene.

“We’re waiting on the results of the autopsies and evidence testing to determine who shot who,” Gilland told the AJC.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives are looking to speak with anyone who may have responded to the Facebook listing for a dirt bike in the Stonehenge neighborhood. The department also said that meeting strangers to buy or sell expensive items is “inherently risky.” Those arranging in-person sales with strangers are encouraged to meet in well-lighted, highly populated public areas or outside Athens police headquarters, where there is 24-hour surveillance.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Paul Johnson at paul.johnson@accgov.com or 762-400-7060.