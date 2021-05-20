Athens police seek clues in fatal shootings of teen, 21-year-old from metro Atlanta

Athens police were called to the home on Marlborough Downs Road in the Stonehenge subdivision about 5:20 p.m. Monday and discovered a “large crowd” gathered around two victims on the ground. An Athens teen, identified Thursday as Ashawn Adams, was pronounced dead at the scene, department spokesman Lt. Shaun Barnett said.

A second victim, 21-year-old Casey Parten of Flowery Branch, was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds but died of his injuries two days later. His older brother, 24-year-old Tyler Parten, was at the scene but was not injured, according to police.