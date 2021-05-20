Athens police seek clues in fatal shootings of teen, 21-year-old from metro Atlanta

A double shooting in the yard of an Athens home left two people dead this week, including a 16-year-old boy and a Hall County man, authorities said.
Athens police were called to the home on Marlborough Downs Road in the Stonehenge subdivision about 5:20 p.m. Monday and discovered a “large crowd” gathered around two victims on the ground. An Athens teen, identified Thursday as Ashawn Adams, was pronounced dead at the scene, department spokesman Lt. Shaun Barnett said.
A second victim, 21-year-old Casey Parten of Flowery Branch, was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds but died of his injuries two days later. His older brother, 24-year-old Tyler Parten, was at the scene but was not injured, according to police.
Investigators have released few details about the double shooting and would not say whether they’ve identified any suspects in the case.
“Right now, we’re not releasing any of that information,” Barnett said Thursday morning, citing the ongoing investigation. Neither Adams nor the Parten brothers lived at the home where the shooting occurred, according to police. Two guns were recovered from the scene, according to the incident report.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens police Lt. David Norris at 762-400-7165 or david.norris@accgov.com. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 706-705-4775.
