Deadline is Friday to complete Gwinnett County equity survey

The survey asks for residents’ perceptions on equity, inclusion and belonging. It is available in English, Spanish, Korean and Vietnamese. It is part of an initiative to link the United Way and other partners’ efforts to reduce structural challenges that affect child well-being in Gwinnett, according to a news release.

The United Way and its partners are attempting to gather responses that reflect Gwinnett’s diversity across geography, race, age, gender and other factors. Responses will be kept confidential, according to the survey website. Findings will be used to help develop a Gwinnett Community Equity Plan.