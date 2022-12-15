Deadline is Friday to complete Gwinnett County equity survey

The United Way of Greater Atlanta and Chrysalis Lab are conducting a survey about equity in Gwinnett County to inform a plan. The deadline for residents to complete the survey is Friday at 11:59 p.m.
The survey asks for residents’ perceptions on equity, inclusion and belonging. It is available in English, Spanish, Korean and Vietnamese. It is part of an initiative to link the United Way and other partners’ efforts to reduce structural challenges that affect child well-being in Gwinnett, according to a news release.
The United Way and its partners are attempting to gather responses that reflect Gwinnett’s diversity across geography, race, age, gender and other factors. Responses will be kept confidential, according to the survey website. Findings will be used to help develop a Gwinnett Community Equity Plan.
Respondents can enter a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card.
For more information on how to get involved in the initiative, contact Denise Townsend at dtownsend@unitedwayatlanta.org. More information about the United for Racial Equity & Healing Fund is available from the United Way’s website.
