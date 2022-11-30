Gwinnett and United Way select 50 nonprofits to receive $4.25M

Gwinnett and United Way of Greater Atlanta recently chose 50 local nonprofits that serve critical needs in the community to receive $4.25 million in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds.
The funding, provided to Gwinnett by the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the American Rescue Plan Act, will be used to address needs identified or worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.
Critical needs supported by the grant funding include childcare, food insecurity, housing, literacy, mental health and transportation.
United Way of Greater Atlanta will manage and distribute the $4.25 million, providing the selected nonprofits with ongoing technical assistance and support to ensure compliance with grant administration and federal reporting requirements.
Details about the 50 nonprofits, the amount each is receiving and what category the funding will support: GwinnettCounty.com/Grants.
About the Author