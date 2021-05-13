ajc logo
X

Deadline approaches for Gwinnett superintendent survey

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent and CEO J. Alvin Wilbanks speaks with Burnette Elementary School parents and staff during a meeting in the school’s library in Suwanee on March 24, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent and CEO J. Alvin Wilbanks speaks with Burnette Elementary School parents and staff during a meeting in the school’s library in Suwanee on March 24, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Local News | 41 minutes ago
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The deadline to complete the community survey for Gwinnett County Public Schools’ superintendent search is Sunday.

The survey is open to families, students, school district employees and others in the community. It asks for the qualities that respondents would like to see in the next superintendent. It is available in English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Vietnamese.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

The school board in March voted to end Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks’ contract July 31 and hired the Georgia School Boards Association to run the search for Wilbanks’ replacement.

The application deadline is also Sunday for superintendent candidates. Interviews will be conducted this summer and the school board plans to name one or more finalists in July.

Wilbanks, the nation’s longest-serving superintendent of a large school district, will receive a payout of more than $530,000 per the terms of his contract, which was originally set to end next year. The next superintendent’s start date and salary are negotiable, according to the job posting.

ExploreMost Gwinnett high school graduates to receive 5 tickets

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top