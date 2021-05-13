Deadline approaches for Gwinnett superintendent survey

The survey is open to families, students, school district employees and others in the community. It asks for the qualities that respondents would like to see in the next superintendent. It is available in English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Vietnamese.

The school board in March voted to end Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks’ contract July 31 and hired the Georgia School Boards Association to run the search for Wilbanks’ replacement.