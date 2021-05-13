Deadline approaches for Gwinnett superintendent survey

The deadline to complete the community survey for Gwinnett County Public Schools’ superintendent search is Sunday.
The survey is open to families, students, school district employees and others in the community. It asks for the qualities that respondents would like to see in the next superintendent. It is available in English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Vietnamese.
The school board in March voted to end Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks’ contract July 31 and hired the Georgia School Boards Association to run the search for Wilbanks’ replacement.
The application deadline is also Sunday for superintendent candidates. Interviews will be conducted this summer and the school board plans to name one or more finalists in July.
Wilbanks, the nation’s longest-serving superintendent of a large school district, will receive a payout of more than $530,000 per the terms of his contract, which was originally set to end next year. The next superintendent’s start date and salary are negotiable, according to the job posting.