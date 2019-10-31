Daylight saving time: 7 things to know

Germany was the first country to observe daylight saving time.

On April 30, 1916, shortly after World War I, Germany embraced daylight saving time to conserve electricity, according to History.com. Weeks later, the United Kingdom followed suit and introduced "summer time."

It’s “saving” not “savings.”

Though many people add an ‘s’ at the end of saving when writing and talking about it, the term is daylight saving time.

It’s been official in the U.S. for less than 15 years.

The U.S. Congress did not decree the march and November daylight saving time slots until 2007. In tha year, daylight saving time would begin the second Sunday in March and end the first Sunday of November, with it falling right after Halloween night this year.

When will it arrive near Halloween, again?

The next time the clock change lands right after Halloween won’t be for a few years, 2026 specifically. Save the date!

Not every U.S. state recognizes daylight saving time.

Though it’s become an international practice, there are a few places in the United States that do not observe daylight saving time. It is not observed in Hawaii and some areas in Arizona.

What time does it officially begin?

At 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, clocks are to be turned back one hour.