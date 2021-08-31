Daughter, 2 grandkids charged in 77-year-old Georgia man’s murder

Franklin Monaco, 77, of Colbert, was critically injured when he fell at his home Aug. 17, the Athens Banner-Herald reported Tuesday. Monaco died of his injuries a week later.

Monaco’s daughter, 53-year-old Cherie Monaco, and two of his grandchildren, Angel Jones, 31, and Joseph Johnson, 19, were arrested Monday on multiple charges, online jail records show. Each is charged with counts of murder, exploitation of an elderly person and burglary.