Daughter, 2 grandkids charged in 77-year-old Georgia man’s murder

The daughter and two grandchildren of a Madison County man have been charged with murder after he fell down a flight of stairs at his home and later died in the hospital.
Franklin Monaco, 77, of Colbert, was critically injured when he fell at his home Aug. 17, the Athens Banner-Herald reported Tuesday. Monaco died of his injuries a week later.
Monaco’s daughter, 53-year-old Cherie Monaco, and two of his grandchildren, Angel Jones, 31, and Joseph Johnson, 19, were arrested Monday on multiple charges, online jail records show. Each is charged with counts of murder, exploitation of an elderly person and burglary.
The investigation began when Madison sheriff’s deputies responded to the home just before 3:30 p.m., the Banner-Herald reported. The 911 dispatcher reported that screaming could be heard in the background of the call, which came from Monaco’s wife, Rosaline Monaco.
She told the dispatcher that her husband had been pushed down the stairs, according to the Banner-Herald. The deputies found Franklin Monaco unresponsive and tried to render first aid before he was taken to the hospital.
During the initial response, Cherie Monaco’s husband showed up at the house and told deputies that his wife said Franklin Monaco had gone “berserk” and assaulted Jones during an argument, the Banner-Herald reported.
Cherie Monaco, Jones and Johnson remain in the Madison County Jail without bond, according to records.