Customer arrested after argument over masks at Georgia Five Guys

According to the sheriff’s office, the man coughed in the employee’s face and said: “I have it. Now you do, too.”

The man has not been arrested, but could face reckless conduct charges, the sheriff said. Authorities have not released his name, photo or description.

This is not the first time someone in Georgia has been accused of intentionally coughing on others since the start of the pandemic.

In April, Atlanta police said a woman did just that as a family of six, including four children, exercised outdoors at Atlantic Station.

Investigators believe the stunt may have been “some kind of social media challenge” because the woman, who was on her phone at the time, reportedly said “corona” and laughed before walking away.

It is not clear if the woman, whose image was circulated after the April 5 incident, was ever caught. At the time, police said she was wanted on reckless conduct charges.

