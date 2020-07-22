C.T. Vivian at the Georgia Capitol

Vivian, the civil rights icon who worked with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped get the Voting Rights Act passed with his historic 1965 confrontation with a segregationist sheriff in Selma, Alabama, died Friday at the age of 95.

His body lay in state Wednesday at the Capitol — the first Black, non-elected man to have that honor.

“These are difficult days,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. “But C.T. Vivian was well-equipped for challenges like these.”

Evoking the pandemic and the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, Kemp said Vivian’s “story and importance are nothing short of inspiring.”

As pallbearers slowly rolled the body of Vivian out of the Capitol rotunda followed by family and mourners, Capt. Travis Miller, a bagpiper with the Henry County Fire Department played “Sergeant McKenzie’s Lament.” First the procession stopped at the portrait of Martin Luther King inside, then it moved outside, where it stopped at the statue of King as “Amazing Grace” floated through the crowd.

Loretto Grier Cudjo stopped her car in front of the statue to watch. When she was 13 in 1968, her mother brought her downtown for the funeral of King.

”So much has changed since 1968, and whoever dreamed there would be a statue of King in front of the Capitol?” she said. “But Dr. King couldn’t do it alone, and Dr. Vivian was always by his side. Always faithful til the end.”

After stopping at the statute, Vivian’s casket was loaded onto a carriage led by two white horses.

Michelle McClain, a Fulton County teacher, brought her 11-year-old godson, Tamarr Lee, to the Capitol to honor Vivian.

“I have been talking to him a lot, as a young Black man, about what has been going on in the community,” McClain said. “And I have been talking to him about men like Rev. Vivian, one of the last of the civil rights leaders who helped us. I want to educate him about the things Rev. Vivian has done, while preparing him for what is next for him as a Black man.”

Between noon and 3 p.m. a steady stream of mourners walked through the Capitol’s rotunda. Following the viewing, Vivian’s casket was taken outside and placed in front of the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. on the grounds.

Then it was loaded on to a horse-drawn carriage and driven through the streets of Atlanta to King’s crypt.

Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, mentioned the first time he met Vivian he told him he was born in 1947. Vivian laughed and told Smyre that was the year he integrated lunch counters in Illinois, marking the first time he dipped his toes into the civil rights pool.

“People like me — who has been in office 46 years — stand on the shoulders of the C.T Vivians. People who gave of their lives and their livelihoods to make it better for others. He laid the highway for us to be able to travel.”

Among the mourners at the Capitol were Vivian’s children. Kemp presented Vivian’s son Al with a Georgia state flag for the family.

Al Vivian handed the flag to Darrell Watkins, who along with his brother Sylvania Watkins of the Wille A. Watkins funeral home, draped it over the casket.

“This was a great honor for us,” said Jo Anna Walker, Vivian’s oldest child. “I know he was a civil rights icon, but the main thing for us, as a family, is that he was an excellent father who loved us unconditionally and always made sure we knew we were loved.”

As people filed through to view Vivian’s casket, Walker, along with her sisters Kira Vivian and Anita Charisse Thornton, and brother Mark Vivian, greeted well-wishers and mourners.

“When I was growing up, I knew that he had been a close aide to Martin Luther King. I know that I enjoyed when he visited us,” said Kirsten Vivian, Vivian’s first grandchild. “But he was just granddaddy. A loving granddaddy. He exemplified love to me.”

Don Rivers, 67, who had known Vivian since he was an 18-years-old student at Shaw University and traveled with him across the country, called him “a humble servant.”

“I would not be the person I am today without Dr. Vivian and I am not saying that I am all that,” said Rivers. But Dr. Vivian lived by principles that I attempt to try to live by on a daily basis, which is truth respect, justice and, always, love.”

Following Rivers was a team of teenagers in yellow t-shirts with “C.T. Vivian Leadership Institute” emblazed on them. The program is designed to provide leadership and mentorship programs for Black children.

One of them, Grant Maxie, has been in the program since he was six years old. He is now 18 and has enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

“He influenced me. He showed me what it meant to be a respectful, responsible man and to be a great American. He always had a story or life lesson to teach. He brought joy to everyone he met.”