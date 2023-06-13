BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES | No Trump mugshot - but digital fingerprints
Crowds gather in advance of Trump arraignment

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

People were beginning to gather outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse ahead of Donald Trump’s arraignment. But, a few hours before the former president’s appearance, Trump supporters were far outnumbered by the hundreds of journalists from the U.S. and around the world who have converged on downtown Miami.

Local law enforcement is bracing for crowds ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 people and security was intense.

Some Trump supporters had loaded buses to Miami from other parts of the state.

Afternoon storms could dampen the crowds. Local forecasts projected a 30% chance of rain and storms beginning in the early afternoon.

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

