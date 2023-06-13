Crowds gather in advance of Trump arraignment

People were beginning to gather outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse ahead of Donald Trump’s arraignment. But, a few hours before the former president’s appearance, Trump supporters were far outnumbered by the hundreds of journalists from the U.S. and around the world who have converged on downtown Miami.

Local law enforcement is bracing for crowds ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 people and security was intense.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Some Trump supporters had loaded buses to Miami from other parts of the state.

Afternoon storms could dampen the crowds. Local forecasts projected a 30% chance of rain and storms beginning in the early afternoon.