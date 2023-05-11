YSL trial: Young Thug taken to hospital after falling ill before court

Williams has been in court nearly every day since jury selection began in early January.

The Grammy-winning rapper and founder of YSL Records is accused of being a co-founder and co-leader of Young Slime Life, an alleged criminal street gang based in southwest Atlanta. Williams’ attorneys maintain their client is innocent and that YSL is simply a record label.

Court was suspended Thursday to deal with Williams’ health. Adams said they could have waived Williams’ presence but decided not to.

“We did not waive his presence. We could have gone forward if we waived his presence, but we did not do that,” Adams said. “It’s never, in my opinion, in his best interest to have anything occur without him being there.”

Another defendant, Quamarvious Nichols, left Monday after becoming ill but agreed to let the court proceedings continue with his attorney representing him.

Thursday’s incident is the latest delay in the lengthy jury selection process. The trial is expected to take at least six to nine months.