YSL trial: Young Thug taken to hospital after falling ill before court

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
Proceedings suspended for the day

Atlanta rapper Young Thug was taken to the hospital after feeling sick before court proceedings were set to begin Thursday afternoon.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was scheduled to be in court for jury selection in the sweeping gang trial against him and a number of his alleged associates. It was unclear what Williams’ condition was, but his attorney, Keith Adams, said his client wasn’t feeling well and went to the hospital to get checked out.

Adams said he hadn’t had a chance to speak with Williams, but was advised when he arrived to court for a 1 p.m. start that he wasn’t feeling well and was being evaluated.

“My understanding is when he went to go be seen by a doctor, he was OK, he was alert,” Adams told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t have any reason to believe he is in any serious condition. He just wasn’t feeling well.”

This week marked a year since Williams was indicted on RICO and gang charges by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. He has been held in the Cobb County Jail since his arrest May 9, 2022. His lawyers have tried repeatedly to get him out on bond, but Chief Judge Ural Glanville has denied that each time.

Williams has been in court nearly every day since jury selection began in early January.

The Grammy-winning rapper and founder of YSL Records is accused of being a co-founder and co-leader of Young Slime Life, an alleged criminal street gang based in southwest Atlanta. Williams’ attorneys maintain their client is innocent and that YSL is simply a record label.

Court was suspended Thursday to deal with Williams’ health. Adams said they could have waived Williams’ presence but decided not to.

“We did not waive his presence. We could have gone forward if we waived his presence, but we did not do that,” Adams said. “It’s never, in my opinion, in his best interest to have anything occur without him being there.”

Another defendant, Quamarvious Nichols, left Monday after becoming ill but agreed to let the court proceedings continue with his attorney representing him.

Thursday’s incident is the latest delay in the lengthy jury selection process. The trial is expected to take at least six to nine months.

About the Authors

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter
Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
