BreakingNews
Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week
ajc logo
X

YSL trial: Marijuana hidden in shoes, other smuggled items delay jury selection

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Three separate incidents of contraband being brought into the courthouse have delayed the already lengthy jury selection process in the YSL trial against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and more than a dozen other defendants.

On Tuesday, a defendant’s mother was arrested after allegedly bringing “tobacco products” to her son in a bag of clothes, according to her arrest warrant. On Wednesday, another defendant was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital following a separate instance of contraband being brought into court for a third consecutive day of court proceedings.

ExploreYSL trial: Jury selection off to a slow start

Last week, Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville said an unidentified person brought clothing to one of the defendants with marijuana hidden in the shoes.

“At a security checkpoint, some particular individual attempted to bring clothes for one of your clients,” Glanville told defense attorneys. ”There was contraband found.”

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, which handles courthouse security, said in a statement that court services deputies and staff members intercepted the clothing before the defendant received it. According to the sheriff’s office, no arrests were made in the incident.

Only defense attorneys are allowed to bring in clothing for defendants to wear. Since jury selection started, defendants have been wearing suits and dress shirts to court.

On Tuesday, Glanville put defense attorneys again on notice after someone allegedly tried to smuggle contraband to one of the defendants inside clothing. Glanville declined to say which defendant was involved at the time, but confirmed an arrest had been made and an investigation was underway.

According to the affidavit obtained by Channel 2 Action News, attorney Doug Weinstein, who represents Deamonte Kendrick, told deputies he received a bag containing clothes from his client’s mother. Weinstein also told deputies he received a text message from the mother of Kendrick’s child stating she had placed a sealed envelope inside of the bag. Kendrick is an Atlanta rapper who performs using the stage name Yak Gotti and is charged with multiple counts including murder.

Weinstein handed the bag to Fulton County deputies, who searched the bag and found a white envelope with tobacco wrapping paper and tobacco products, according to the warrant. Kendrick’s mother was arrested on the eighth floor of the courthouse, charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and released Wednesday on a $1,500 bond.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

According to the affidavit, Kendrick’s mother told deputies she was didn’t know what was inside and was simply handed it to Weinstein. A warrant was also issued against the mother of Kendrick’s child for criminal attempt with intent to commit a specific crime.

ExploreYSL trial: Who’s who and what are they charged with

Wednesday’s proceedings were delayed until Glanville announced there had been a third incident of contraband discovered.

“The reason for the delay is that we’ve had yet another instance of alleged contraband being introduced to our space. As a result of that and a subsequent investigation, one of our inmates unfortunately had to go to Grady hospital,” Glanville said before announcing the court would go into recess for the day.

Glanville did not name the defendant who had to go to Grady Memorial Hospital but did ask attorney Teombre Calland to confirm her client could not be present. Calland’s client is Kahlieff Adams, who is currently serving a life sentence at Hays State Prison after he was convicted of murder in 2019.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Adams is charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, attempted murder and two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

Hearings cannot be held without all 14 defendants present in the courtroom, causing additional delays to jury selection.

The sheriff’s office said deputies stationed within the courtroom observed one of the defendants in possession of contraband, though the agency did not specify which defendant.

“Deputies quickly apprehended the detainee and took possession of the contraband, and completed a search to ensure no more contraband was present,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

ExploreYSL trial: Juror who left the country must write 30-page essay, judge rules

The sheriff’s office said the detainee now faces additional charges in connection to the possession of contraband and resisting deputies during an additional search.

Jury selection is expected to continue for several weeks.

About the Authors

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter
Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Family of Devin Willock to discuss legal actions following fatal crash13h ago

Credit: Markus Schreiber/AP

The Jolt: Kemp calls Davos ‘a one-stop shop’ for selling Georgia
1h ago

Credit: First Baptist Church

‘She knew she was blessed’: UGA recruiting staffer, 24, remembered as go-getter
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Public weighs in on medical marijuana rules before Georgia sales begin
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Public weighs in on medical marijuana rules before Georgia sales begin
14h ago

Everton Blair exits Gwinnett school board after historic four years
1h ago
The Latest

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Be ready for a mild, breezy day following morning showers
1h ago
Teacher accused of sexual assault against middle school student in Cobb
11h ago
‘She knew she was blessed’: UGA recruiting staffer, 24, remembered as go-getter
13h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
Georgia’s incredible edible eggs about to be officially healthy?
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top