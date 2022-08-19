Youth charged with manslaughter after ‘fight game’ in Waycross detention center

The GBI became involved when a boy at the facility was reported to be unresponsive the morning of Aug. 9, the state agency said. Emergency medical personnel were called to the Waycross facility and the boy was transported to Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah, where he later died.

The boy who died has not been identified and the GBI has not shared further information on the nature of his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, the GBI said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waycross RYDC at 404-291-0208 or the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at the GBI’s website, by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.