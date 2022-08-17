GBI: Youth detention officer who allowed deadly ‘fight game’ charged with murder

At the time, the GBI said only that the boy had become unresponsive in the presence of several other youths and a detention officer. After Hicks’ arrest, the state agency said the boy’s injuries were the result of a fighting game that Hicks did not stop.

Hicks’ only sworn law enforcement experience is with the Waycross RYDC, according to records kept by Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) council. He first began working at the Waycross facility in 2014 and resigned in 2018 before returning for a second stint last year.

POST records indicate Hicks had no prior disciplinary history. After his arrest, Hicks’ certification as a law enforcement officer remained in good standing Wednesday, online records show.

The investigation into the boy’s death remains active and the GBI is asking for tips from the public. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Waycross RYDC at 404-291-0208 or the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at the GBI’s website, by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.