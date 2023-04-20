YSL trial: ‘Utter chaos’ leads to more delays

She told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she still doesn’t know why Ryan, who is relatively small in stature, was met with such force by what she called “an overwhelming number of deputies.”

Ryan also was involved in a scuffle with deputies in January.

“It’s just a helpless feeling to see this happening and know you can’t do anything about it,” said D’Williams, who described Wednesday’s scene as “utter chaos.”

She is one of four public defenders being paid $15,000 to handle her client’s case, which was initially expected to last six to nine months. At this rate, however, some attorneys say they don’t foresee opening statements getting underway until late summer, which means the trial could stretch into next year.

Everyone was eventually allowed back into the courtroom, including Ryan, though it’s unclear why he was pulled out in the first place. A spokeswoman for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday that the incident is still under investigation.

Security was noticeably tighter ahead of Wednesday’s scheduled motions hearings, with a sheriff’s office captain instructing her deputies to “search every bag and envelope” outside the first-floor courtroom. The searches included both defense attorneys and prosecutors.

Several defense attorneys objected to the new security protocols, telling deputies they never had their belongings searched in all their years of practicing law.

Defense attorney Suri Chadha Jimenez called the enhanced security measures “absolutely ridiculous.”

“We are officers of the court. We went through the same security everyone goes through to get in the building and there is absolutely no reason for us to get a secondary inspection where they stick fingers wherever they want,” he told the AJC.

He also noted the agency searching the attorneys’ bags is responsible for ensuring safety and security at the county jail, where contraband including drugs and cellphones have occasionally turned up. An inmate died in the jail’s psychiatric wing last year, his body found covered in bed bugs. State and federal investigators are looking into the case, which has attracted international attention.

“Maybe if they put this much effort into the safety and security of the inmates people wouldn’t die by bedbugs,” Jimenez said.

Court proceedings are set to resume Thursday morning.