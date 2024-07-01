Crime & Public Safety

Young Thug trial halted pending a ruling on judge's recusal

Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville listens as Brian Steel, defense attorney for rapper Jeffery Williams, also known as Young Thug, argues a motion to disqualify lead prosecutor Adriane Love from the YSL case on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville listens as Brian Steel, defense attorney for rapper Jeffery Williams, also known as Young Thug, argues a motion to disqualify lead prosecutor Adriane Love from the YSL case on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
1 hour ago

The judge presiding over Young Thug‘s lengthy gang and racketeering trial halted court proceedings Monday until another judge can decide whether he should remain on the case.

Several defense attorneys asked that Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville be recused from the trial following a private June 10 meeting between the judge, prosecutors and state’s witness Kenneth Copeland.

The attorneys called the judge’s conduct improper, contending they had a right to be present for the ex parte meeting held in Glanville’s chambers. They also accused the judge and prosecutors of coercing the reluctant Copeland into testifying by threatening him with indefinite jail time if he refused.

Jury selection began in January 2023 and opening statements followed in November 2023; it is the longest in Georgia’s history.

Glanville said he would release a transcript of the private meeting to attorneys but argued his actions were proper, citing case law.

“The court is of the opinion, based on the case law, that this was a proper ex parte meeting,” Glanville said during a hearing held outside the presence of the jury.

The judge faced major backlash last month when he held Young Thug’s prominent defense attorney, Brian Steel, in contempt for refusing to divulge how he learned of the secret meeting. Steel had asked about the judge about the secret meeting after learning about it during a lunch break.

When Steel refused to disclose his source, Glanville sentenced him to 20 days behind bars, to be served over 10 consecutive weekends. The attorney’s punishment was later stayed by the Georgia Supreme Court, however.

Defense attorney Doug Weinstein, center, sits next to the defendant Deamonte Kendrick he's representing at the courtroom of Judge Ural Glanville at the Fulton County Courthouse, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Atlanta.

Multiple motions were filed seeking Glanville’s recusal, and attorney Doug Weinstein filed an emergency petition with the State Supreme Court asking that it to decide whether Glanville should remain on the case.

The state’s highest court denied that petition last week, ruling that needed to be filed in Fulton County first and then be heard by a separate judge.

Prosecutor Simone Hylton asked how long the motion to recuse might take and whether there was any way to expedite the process so the case could continue. Glanville said the matter is out of his hands.

“Don’t know. That has to go to another judge pursuant to our rules. So it will be basically be put on a wheel. Of course I don’t have anything to do with that,” Glanville said. “That’s not within my information and purview … Hopefully it will get done fairly quickly.”

Glanville said they will notify the jury about their extended recess. For the past two weeks, jurors have been off as attorneys discussed redactions on multiple interrogation videos of Copeland.

