Woman’s body found in car on side of I-20 in Newton County, troopers say

Cpl. Jack Redlinger, a spokesperson for the Newton agency, said Tuesday the investigation is active and Brown is still considered missing. The wrecked vehicle was taken to GBI headquarters for processing, he said, and the sheriff’s office would not comment on its contents or confirm if a body was inside.

According to the state patrol, a female driver was found dead. The agency did not say which missing person’s case the GBI was investigating.

Footage from NewsChopper2 showed a crumpled, dark-colored sedan partially obscured by a line of trees about 15 yards from the westbound shoulder, not far from Alcovy Road. A wrecker and several law enforcement vehicles could also be seen at the crash site for several hours after the vehicle was discovered about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities have not confirmed if foul play is suspected in Brown’s disappearance, but her family fears the worst. Surveillance footage from the bar, obtained by Channel 2, showed her speaking with two men in the parking lot before getting into her car with one man and spending about two hours there.

That man then got into his own SUV and followed Brown’s Impala out of the parking lot, according to the news station. Doughty, Brown’s son who lives with her, said he initially filed a missing person report with Hapeville police on Saturday night after he couldn’t get in touch with her.

Brown previously lived in Hapeville and drove there once or twice a month to visit the pub and meet with a former coworker, one of the men seen on the surveillance video, Doughty said.

The second man, who can be seen following her in the SUV, was described by her son as another regular at the bar. Doughty said Brown may have been acquainted with that man, who has not been named by authorities and has no known connection to her disappearance.

“She always wants to be someone’s friend, and I am 100% convinced that her friend-making is what led to her being missing right now,” her sister, Mickie Nutall, said at a news conference held by the family’s attorney last week.

Anyone with information related to Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Simmons with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1453.

— Staff writer Henri Hollis contributed to this article.