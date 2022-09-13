BreakingNews
U.S. inflation slows for 2nd month but remains stubbornly high
ajc logo
X

Woman’s body found in car on side of I-20 in Newton County, troopers say

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
Body found inside vehicle that matches missing Newton County mother’s car

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
Authorities investigating possible connection to missing person’s case

State authorities are investigating after a car was found wrecked into a wooded area along I-20 in Newton County, and a woman’s body was found inside.

Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to the crash site Monday afternoon when GBI agents located the car, believed to be related to a missing person’s case, a spokesperson for the state patrol confirmed. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle has “some similarities” to the car belonging to Yolanda Brown.

Brown, 53, was reported missing after she left her Covington home the night of Sept. 2 and did not return. She was last seen on surveillance footage at the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville, where her family says she was a regular.

ExploreState, local agencies searching for Covington woman last seen at Hapeville bar

In the days since, authorities have been unable to locate Brown or her 2020 black Chevrolet Impala, and calls to her cellphone have gone unanswered, her son Joshua Doughty said. Newton deputies began searching last week, and eventually called in the assistance of the GBI, the state patrol and the state patrol’s helicopter unit.

Cpl. Jack Redlinger, a spokesperson for the Newton agency, said Tuesday the investigation is active and Brown is still considered missing. The wrecked vehicle was taken to GBI headquarters for processing, he said, and the sheriff’s office would not comment on its contents or confirm if a body was inside.

According to the state patrol, a female driver was found dead. The agency did not say which missing person’s case the GBI was investigating.

Footage from NewsChopper2 showed a crumpled, dark-colored sedan partially obscured by a line of trees about 15 yards from the westbound shoulder, not far from Alcovy Road. A wrecker and several law enforcement vehicles could also be seen at the crash site for several hours after the vehicle was discovered about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities have not confirmed if foul play is suspected in Brown’s disappearance, but her family fears the worst. Surveillance footage from the bar, obtained by Channel 2, showed her speaking with two men in the parking lot before getting into her car with one man and spending about two hours there.

That man then got into his own SUV and followed Brown’s Impala out of the parking lot, according to the news station. Doughty, Brown’s son who lives with her, said he initially filed a missing person report with Hapeville police on Saturday night after he couldn’t get in touch with her.

Brown previously lived in Hapeville and drove there once or twice a month to visit the pub and meet with a former coworker, one of the men seen on the surveillance video, Doughty said.

The second man, who can be seen following her in the SUV, was described by her son as another regular at the bar. Doughty said Brown may have been acquainted with that man, who has not been named by authorities and has no known connection to her disappearance.

“She always wants to be someone’s friend, and I am 100% convinced that her friend-making is what led to her being missing right now,” her sister, Mickie Nutall, said at a news conference held by the family’s attorney last week.

Anyone with information related to Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Simmons with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1453.

— Staff writer Henri Hollis contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Bullying doesn't come just in physical forms. “Relational aggression,” the most frequent form of bullying, involves socially excluding peers from group activities and spreading harmful rumors. (Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com)

Opinion: Pandemic plays role in rising middle school bullying, drama
Southern Airways Express

Southern Airways to operate out of main terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson
3h ago
Bryan Keith Schmitt

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
19h ago
Bryan Keith Schmitt

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
19h ago
Local divers located the wreckage but could not enter the plane and recover the body, Hart County officials said.

Credit: AJC

Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater
18h ago
The Latest
Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski, left, and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Department)

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Cobb County traffic court to close during funerals of slain deputies
5m ago
WATCH: Several witnesses run from Marietta apartments where teen was fatally shot
14h ago
GBI: Walton County deputies fatally shoot man who pointed gun at them
15h ago
Featured
FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu arrives for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Loudon, N.H. Until late last year, New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu was widely expected to run for U.S. Senate, taking on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Instead, he opted to seek a fourth two-year term as governor, dealing a major blow to Republicans who had hoped he could help them retake control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: Charles Krupa

What to watch in last multistate primaries of midterm season
List: See the 215 degree programs Georgia colleges are dropping
WSB-TV in Atlanta adds 3 p.m. newscast until the midterm elections in November
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top