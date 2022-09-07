State, local agencies searching for Covington woman last seen at Hapeville bar

“She drives a 2020 Impala. We ain’t seen the car, we can’t find the car,” Isaac Doughty, Brown’s son, told reporters Tuesday during a news conference.

Brown was last seen wearing a black T-shirt dress with a white number 10 on it, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators partnered with GSP’s aviation unit to perform an air search from the Covington airport Wednesday afternoon. A GSP spokesperson said the agency responded to the sheriff’s office’s request for air assistance around 1:30 p.m. but did not have any further information to share about the case.

Authorities have not said if a suspect or person of interest has been identified.

“Investigators are actively interviewing people,” Newton sheriff’s office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett said. She confirmed the GBI is also assisting with the investigation.

Doughty told reporters he believes the man last seen with Brown should be considered a suspect.

“I believe someone followed her home,” Doughty said.

“She always wants to be someone’s friend, and I am 100% convinced that her friend-making is what led to her being missing right now,” Mickie Nutall, Brown’s sister, said at Tuesday’s news conference.

Doughty told reporters he was able to use Brown’s phone records to contact the man seen driving the SUV that followed Brown out of the parking lot. Doughty said the man told him he was trying to follow Brown back to her house in Covington but lost sight of her on the highway.

“I don’t really believe none of that,” Doughty said.

“We know that her phone has been pinging off some towers in Covington and Newton County,” Muwali Davis, the family’s attorney, said at the news conference.

Doughty said he was concerned because his mother needs daily medication for lupus.

“It’s never like my mama to cut her phone off,” Doughty said.

Anyone with information related to Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Simmons with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1453.

