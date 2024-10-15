Woman walking in SW Atlanta killed in hit-and-run crash

A woman walking in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning was killed when she was hit by a car, authorities said. The driver did not remain at the scene.

Officers were called to Lee Food Mart at 1193 Lee Street just before 5:30 a.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run, Atlanta police said. They found the 30-year-old woman, who has not been publicly identified, already dead at the scene.

No other details have been released about the incident, including a description of the car involved.