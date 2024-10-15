Breaking: Trump campaign stops in metro Atlanta expected to impact Tuesday traffic
Woman walking in SW Atlanta killed in hit-and-run crash

Atlanta police said the 30-year-old woman was already dead when they arrived at Lee Food Mart to investigate a hit-and-run call.

1 hour ago

A woman walking in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning was killed when she was hit by a car, authorities said. The driver did not remain at the scene.

Officers were called to Lee Food Mart at 1193 Lee Street just before 5:30 a.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run, Atlanta police said. They found the 30-year-old woman, who has not been publicly identified, already dead at the scene.

No other details have been released about the incident, including a description of the car involved.

