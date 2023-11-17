Woman takes plea deal in case of Atlanta boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana

A woman who faced multiple charges for her alleged role in the death of a 5-year-old Atlanta boy whose body was found in a suitcase in Indiana has agreed to a plea deal and will be sentenced next week.

Dawn Coleman, 41, is charged with aiding a murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, conspiracy to commit murder and felony obstruction, jail records show. She is accused of playing a part in the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan, who had been neglected but showed no other signs of physical trauma, according to investigators.

Jordan’s mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, is also charged in his death but remains at large and has eluded authorities for more than a year.