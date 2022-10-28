Warrant: Mother of Atlanta boy found dead in suitcase posted about ‘demonic child’

Anderson also posted in February that she needed to heal herself to be able to “exorcism a very powerful demonic force from within my son,” the warrant shows.

In March, the two women and Jordan were involved in an incident in South Carolina, according to the warrant. Anderson was arrested after leading police on a 30-mile chase in her Dodge Challenger. It ended when the Challenger ran out of gas, and officers were forced to break a rear window when the women refused to open the doors of the car after it became disabled.

A few days later, Anderson posted again about a child being possessed by a demon, though it did not directly mention her son.

“Stop getting caught up in the vessels of this realm,” the post said. “You guys get caught up with how old the body is, if they adult and kids, etc. Don’t even know it’s a full-grown demon in the child body telling you what to do because you didn’t choose your soul. Better start using your 3rd eye.”

About two weeks later, Anderson, Coleman and Jordan surfaced again in Louisville — about 35 miles from where Jordan’s body was later found. Anderson was arrested March 31 on charges related to a shoplifting incident. She was accused of hitting a mall security guard who caught her attempting to steal clothes, the warrant said.

In early April, Coleman wrote a lengthy Facebook post about “beings ... that pick avatars ... to steal energy and ruin lives,” the warrant shows.

“You better check to see if the children that you think are children actually have souls or if they’re not malevolent beings ... in a child avatar,” Coleman wrote.

Anderson was released from jail in Louisville on April 11. The following day, she tweeted at Catholic priest Father Vincent Lampert, the designated exorcist for the Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

“I need to speak with you urgently,” Anderson tweeted. “I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive. I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood. I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need assistance.”

Anderson’s Facebook and Twitter accounts appear to have been deleted.

On April 14, according to evidence cited in Coleman’s warrant, Anderson’s and Coleman’s cellphones pinged from locations near Holder Road in Washington County, Indiana. Jordan’s body was found just off Holder Road two days later. He was never reported missing.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death was an electrolyte imbalance likely caused by a viral infection, authorities said. The autopsy results also showed no signs of physical trauma and the child’s toxicology report was clean, according to ISP.

Jordan’s paternal grandmother told Channel 2 Action News that the 5-year-old’s father wanted to see his son more often but was prevented by Anderson.

“He wanted to get custody of his son but she disappeared and we didn’t know where they were,” she told the news station. “You would never expect to lose your grandchildren.”

“She should turn herself in,” Jordan’s grandmother said. “She’s committed a crime. She needs to pay.”

This case is being handled in Indiana by the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office. Officials are asking for help locating Anderson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated tip line for this case at 1-888-437-6432.