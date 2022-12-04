Woman shot, injured on her way to NW Atlanta bar

Atlanta officers had been near the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they heard gunshots and began to canvass the area, according to a statement from police. A 911 call quickly came in reporting that a woman had been shot at a nearby apartment complex that was not named by police.

Investigators said the woman had been dropped off at the apartment complex and was headed to the Pregame Bar and Grill at 899 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when she heard gunshots. She began running away and realized she’d been struck, a news release states. She was described as alert and was taken to a hospital.