No. 1 Georgia to play Ohio State in Peach Bowl
Woman shot, injured on her way to NW Atlanta bar

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A woman was shot near a northwest Atlanta sports bar shortly after midnight Sunday, police said.

Atlanta officers had been near the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they heard gunshots and began to canvass the area, according to a statement from police. A 911 call quickly came in reporting that a woman had been shot at a nearby apartment complex that was not named by police.

Investigators said the woman had been dropped off at the apartment complex and was headed to the Pregame Bar and Grill at 899 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when she heard gunshots. She began running away and realized she’d been struck, a news release states. She was described as alert and was taken to a hospital.

It is not clear if the woman was targeted. No other details were released about the case.

Sunday’s incident is just the latest in a number of shootings, sometimes deadly, that have taken place at or near the bar.

ExploreAtlanta leaders mulling strategy after rash of nightclub shootings

In August, a man was injured in a shooting in front of the bar. Few details were released, but investigators said the man was standing in front of the Vine City establishment when he suddenly heard shots being fired and discovered he’d been shot.

Before that, 20-year-old Zyquan Lee was killed and three others injured after a fight at the club in late January, police said at the time. Police did not release any other details in the case.

ExploreWATCH: Security video shows persons of interest in NW Atlanta quadruple shooting

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

