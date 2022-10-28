Woman shot in head, killed at College Park gas station, police say

Officers were called to a Shell at 5084 Old National Highway just after 6:30 a.m. and found Breonna Kirkland unresponsive with a single gunshot wound, College Park police spokesman Lt. O. Manning said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Manning said.

Police have not said if any suspects have been identified, but a person of interest was taken to the College Park police station for questioning, according to Manning.