ajc logo
X

Woman shot in head, killed at College Park gas station, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 58 minutes ago
Investigators questioning person of interest

A woman was killed Friday morning in College Park after she was shot in the head at a gas station, police said.

Officers were called to a Shell at 5084 Old National Highway just after 6:30 a.m. and found Breonna Kirkland unresponsive with a single gunshot wound, College Park police spokesman Lt. O. Manning said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Manning said.

Police have not said if any suspects have been identified, but a person of interest was taken to the College Park police station for questioning, according to Manning.

Video footage from the gas station’s security camera obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows a black Chevrolet SUV pulling up to a gas pump, followed by the victim stopping next to the Chevy in a silver Mazda SUV. The footage does not show the shooting, but a woman can be seen getting out of the black SUV and walking toward the convenience store, talking on her phone and carrying what appears to be a handgun.

That woman remained on the scene until police arrived, Channel 2 reported. Family members of the victim told the news station that Kirkland’s car appeared to have been recently damaged.

Police have not shared any details about the circumstances that led up to the shooting, and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131. Those who would like to remain anonymous may call the CPPD’s tip line at 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 41h ago

Credit: TikTok @Flnewsman

Dad’s clapback about daughters’ homecoming dresses goes viral
22h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Police, DEA conduct ‘joint operation’ at Sandy Springs shopping center
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: Why isn’t Stacey Abrams winning?
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: Why isn’t Stacey Abrams winning?
9h ago

Credit: RON JOHNSON

State to appeal ruling striking down Rivian property tax breaks
4m ago
The Latest

UPDATE: Father arrested after child injured in shooting at NE Atlanta apartments
1h ago
‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 4
1h ago
Police, DEA conduct ‘joint operation’ at Sandy Springs shopping center
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
22h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top