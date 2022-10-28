Woman shot in head, killed at College Park gas station, police say

A woman was killed Friday morning in College Park after she was shot in the head at a gas station, police said.
Officers were called to a Shell at 5084 Old National Highway just after 6:30 a.m. and found Breonna Kirkland unresponsive with a single gunshot wound, College Park police spokesman Lt. O. Manning said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Manning said.
Police have not said if any suspects have been identified, but a person of interest was taken to the College Park police station for questioning, according to Manning.
Video footage from the gas station’s security camera obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows a black Chevrolet SUV pulling up to a gas pump, followed by the victim stopping next to the Chevy in a silver Mazda SUV. The footage does not show the shooting, but a woman can be seen getting out of the black SUV and walking toward the convenience store, talking on her phone and carrying what appears to be a handgun.
That woman remained on the scene until police arrived, Channel 2 reported. Family members of the victim told the news station that Kirkland’s car appeared to have been recently damaged.
Police have not shared any details about the circumstances that led up to the shooting, and no further information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131. Those who would like to remain anonymous may call the CPPD’s tip line at 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
