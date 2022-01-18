Woman shot from outside SW Atlanta home

A woman was taken to the hospital Monday night after she heard gunfire outside her southwest Atlanta home and was struck by a bullet, authorities said.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue in the Oakland City neighborhood just before 11 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, they found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
No information was released about the nature of the woman’s injuries, but she was taken to the hospital and is considered stable.
According to police, the woman heard gunfire outside her home before she was hit. Authorities did not say if the shooting appeared to be targeted or if it was a case of a stray bullet injuring an innocent bystander.
Police did not identify the victim. The investigation “remains open and active.”
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
