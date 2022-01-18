Hamburger icon
Woman shot from outside SW Atlanta home

A 28-year-old woman was shot while inside her home in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood.
A 28-year-old woman was shot while inside her home in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

A woman was taken to the hospital Monday night after she heard gunfire outside her southwest Atlanta home and was struck by a bullet, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue in the Oakland City neighborhood just before 11 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, they found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

No information was released about the nature of the woman’s injuries, but she was taken to the hospital and is considered stable.

According to police, the woman heard gunfire outside her home before she was hit. Authorities did not say if the shooting appeared to be targeted or if it was a case of a stray bullet injuring an innocent bystander.

Police did not identify the victim. The investigation “remains open and active.”

