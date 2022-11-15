ajc logo
Woman shot during suspected robbery outside East Point beauty shop

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Police release photo of suspected shooter

A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after she was shot during a suspected robbery outside of a beauty shop in East Point, officials said.

Officers were called to Beauty World at 3114 Washington Road after getting reports of a person down, East Point police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover said. At the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was treated by East Point Fire Rescue and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, Glover said.

Police released a photo of the suspect taken from security camera footage at a nearby store. The investigation is active, Glover said, and police are asking for help from the public as they work to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 404-761-2177 or email policedepartment@eastpointcity.org.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

